Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.34 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $662,436.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00889550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,919,280 coins and its circulating supply is 88,292,112 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

