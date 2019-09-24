Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $464.74

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $464.74 and traded as low as $97.82. Staffline Group shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 328,652 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAF. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Staffline Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

