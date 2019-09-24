Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.29. Sprott shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 208,908 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.