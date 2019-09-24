Sprint (NYSE:S) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Sprint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE:S opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 659.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Sprint has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,693 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $459,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprint by 267.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 42.7% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the second quarter worth about $35,611,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

