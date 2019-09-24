Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $793,358.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $793,358.00 and $347,538.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00189206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.01030086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.