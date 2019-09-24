SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Declares $0.08 — Dividend

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

XPH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,147. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.