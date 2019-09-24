SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Declares $0.08 — Dividend

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
XPH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,147. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
