SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Down 5.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.64, 1,235,671 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,420,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. AXA raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

