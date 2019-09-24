SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Down 5.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.64, 1,235,671 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,420,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XES)
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
