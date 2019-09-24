SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XES traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. 1,243,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,867. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

