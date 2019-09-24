SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XWEB traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

