SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,018. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.
SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile
