SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,018. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

