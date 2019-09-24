SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,378 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 14.0% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $507,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.09. 10,394,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,460,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.06. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.