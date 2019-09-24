SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) to Issue $0.19 — Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

