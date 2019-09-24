SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) to Issue $0.14 — Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

