S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $73,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 302.8% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602,578 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in S&P Global by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 333,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.78. 1,033,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,296. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

