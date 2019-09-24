Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,719,142,000 after buying an additional 546,597 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 10,345,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,047,514,000 after buying an additional 334,165 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.28. 11,906,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,669,308. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $984.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

