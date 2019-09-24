Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 1,455 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 6.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. First Analysis reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.80.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

