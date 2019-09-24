Smith Asset Management Group LP Raises Stock Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 35,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,927. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.41.

In other news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $73,669.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

