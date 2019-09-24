Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

SIG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 1,927,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,800. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $865.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 136.0% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

