Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Down 5.2%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 849,538 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 889,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The stock has a market cap of $338.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

