Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Barclays set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.14 ($44.34).

SHL stock opened at €35.29 ($41.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a fifty-two week high of €39.21 ($45.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.