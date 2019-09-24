Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.14 ($44.34).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €35.29 ($41.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a fifty-two week high of €39.21 ($45.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.