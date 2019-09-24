Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

