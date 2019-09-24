Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.40

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.80. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 696,901 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.17.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.