Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.18 ($2.96) and last traded at A$4.15 ($2.94), 47,772 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.06 ($2.88).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 million and a P/E ratio of 74.11.

Servcorp Company Profile (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

