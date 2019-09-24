Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GHYG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 15,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

