Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.29 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

