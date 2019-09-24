Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Cut by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,900 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of Semtech worth $151,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Semtech by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 28,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,889. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.10. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

In related news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,972,663 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

