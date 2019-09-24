SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

