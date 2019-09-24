Security National Trust Co. Sells 455 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 511,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 422,458 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 154,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,442. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,873,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,914,565 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.