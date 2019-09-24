Security National Trust Co. Sells 320 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.09.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.91. 1,979,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.