Security National Trust Co. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,175,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 776,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 11,727,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,334,854. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $380.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

