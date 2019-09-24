Security National Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,006,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,072,000 after buying an additional 223,663 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 686,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,899,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. grace capital increased its position in Philip Morris International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 230,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.