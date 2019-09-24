Security National Trust Co. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,466,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after buying an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.54. 1,082,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $121.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.