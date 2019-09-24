Security National Trust Co. Has $11.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. 32,233,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,955,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.