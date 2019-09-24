Security National Trust Co. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

