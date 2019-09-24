Security National Trust Co. Acquires 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $442.12. 533,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.72.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

