Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.28%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $276,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $6,344,500. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

