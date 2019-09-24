Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Seacor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $48.00 on Friday. Seacor has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $947.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacor will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $351,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Seacor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Seacor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seacor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seacor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

