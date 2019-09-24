Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.87

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.87 and traded as low as $37.40. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 11,084 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.87.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

