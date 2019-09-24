Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

