Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,899 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 6.89% of Canadian Solar worth $89,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $3,270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 52,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,000. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

