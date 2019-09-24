Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,036,672 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $75,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 509,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,077. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,879 shares of company stock valued at $864,026. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

