ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 74.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ScanSource by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

