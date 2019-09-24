savedroid (SVD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $319.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $649,782.00 and approximately $319.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.05100398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

