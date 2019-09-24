Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.13, 1,668,368 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,916,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 136.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,598,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,573 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

