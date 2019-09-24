Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 293.25 ($3.83).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.90. The company has a market cap of $723.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

