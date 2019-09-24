Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,800 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 134.1% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 402.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,617 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 10,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $102,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,220 shares of company stock valued at $455,682 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 1,231,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,033. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

