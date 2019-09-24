Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 366.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,912. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 199,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.