RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.97 million.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

