Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

RSI stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.50. 75,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of $577.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$191.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross sold 27,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total transaction of C$142,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,403 shares in the company, valued at C$444,095.60.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

