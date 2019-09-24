Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RKET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.21 ($31.64).

Rocket Internet stock opened at €23.34 ($27.14) on Friday. Rocket Internet has a one year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a one year high of €26.14 ($30.40). The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.96.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

